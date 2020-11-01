Sightings — Nov. 1

My friend Mike Flores has captured a number of pictures of a large female coyotes right in his backyard in the village of Fort Edward. While this may seem unusual, it is really pretty common behavior. Everything humans do, from making roads to planting gardens, creates wildlife habitat and the many edge areas created by lawns are perfect for small rodents of many types.

Small rodents can make up as much as 90% of the annual diet of coyotes and foxes, so this one is in heaven. There can be a problem if they begin to lose respect for humans due to the lack of hunting and trapping but this one appears only at night and seems properly alert and nervous so no worries here.

