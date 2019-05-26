This has apparently been a good year for foxes. People have been seeing litters all over the place and this generates the questions about whether they offer any menace to household pets. My standard answer is generally no. While they might attempt a small kitten puppy, in general foxes are not a threat to dogs and cats (unlike their larger cousins, the coyotes).
Chris Davies has a trail camera in his Queensbury backyard and quite often was getting house cats at roughly the same time as he was getting foxes. Finally, he got the kitty and the foxes in the same place at the same time, giving some credence to my pronouncements. Of course, if you look closely, you will see the black tip to the tail indicating these are gray foxes, the smaller, less aggressive cousin of the reds, so old Sylvester may not be out of the woods yet.
