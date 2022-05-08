Sightings — May 8

I realize I should be using a picture of a trout lily here but I cannot resist the first bee swarm of the year. They were hanging in three large balls on a house in Ballston. We had to hurry before they got established in the soffit.

Typically, there will be a single queen in each colony but this swarm, like many of the first swarms of the year, had multiple queens — one in each of the large clusters. They are now happily living in a hive at my house. How they work out the living arrangements is up to them but I suspect there will be a single queen by fall.

