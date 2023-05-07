It is not uncommon to see Canada geese nesting on top of a beaver or muskrat den, but they typically leave anything higher than that to their cousins the wood ducks and mergansers. Not this time, however, for JoAnn Poirier spotted this pair taking up housekeeping high in an abandoned eagle nest. First time for everything, I guess.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column takes a look at Creeping Charlie.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.