Sightings — May 31

Kevin Robinson reports that the Dean Mountain Park in Hadley is home to one of the largest assortment of beetles he has ever seen. He found this fellow hiding on a black-eyed susan. I also see them quite often hiding on the yellow petals in my sunflower field. I told him it was a jagged ambush bug. I expect, as usual when I try to key out beetles, one of our local entomologists will explain how I am clearly out in left field.