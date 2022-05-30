Sightings — May 30

Locust trees blossom to a certain degree every year, but every few years there is a very spectacular fluorescence. At this time, all the locust trees up and down the eastern seaboard blossom profusely, all within a week or two of each other.

Usually it rains or something, but on good years, the bees make a wonderful, floral-tasting honey almost as clear as water. It is my favorite. This is one of the mature trees in full flower demonstrating how Locust Grove Smokehouse in Argyle got its name.

