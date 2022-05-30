 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — May 30

Sightings

Locust trees blossom to a certain degree every year, but every few years there is a very spectacular fluorescence. At this time, all the locust trees up and down the eastern seaboard blossom profusely, all within a week or two of each other.

Usually it rains or something, but on good years, the bees make a wonderful, floral-tasting honey almost as clear as water. It is my favorite. This is one of the mature trees in full flower demonstrating how Locust Grove Smokehouse in Argyle got its name.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

