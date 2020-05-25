Sightings — May 25

So we are driving along, just having commented on what on earth the horses had been eating along Cary Road in Fort Edward. Seems like there were road apples every few feet. All of a sudden the spots did not look right. I checked the mirror and locked it up. Full shuddering ABS stop because of these two guys in the road.

Their typical survival strategy of freezing and trusting their camouflage did not really cut it on the blacktop. I easily picked them up but now had a quandary about the location of momma. A little bit of gentle shaking got them to start their distress call — a thin squeak almost in the dog whistle range of pitch. Sure enough, a low gurgling tweedle came from the north side of the road and there was momma. I put the chicks down on the shoulder and the reunion took place almost instantly.