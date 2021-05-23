 Skip to main content
Sightings — May 23
Sightings — May 23

Sightings

Two wildlife sightings you may have on sunny days in May are big snapping turtle Mommas laying eggs and big bee swarms hanging in your bushes. Both are good things. Do not panic. Help the turtle across the road and feel free to give me a call if you have a honeybee swarm.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

