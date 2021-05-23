Sightings — May 23

Two wildlife sightings you may have on sunny days in May are big snapping turtle Mommas laying eggs and big bee swarms hanging in your bushes. Both are good things. Do not panic. Help the turtle across the road and feel free to give me a call if you have a honeybee swarm.
Bob Henke's outdoors column discusses young wildlife and what to do if you see them.
