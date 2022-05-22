Sightings — May 22

Dianne Sofia has been sending picture after picture of what should be a fairly rare situation. The drying out of a small vernal pond near her house has led to a number of tiny painted turtle babies trekking off to find more dependable water. As their tiny eyes look skyward to detect the ultraviolet glow of a pond, Dianne’s blue-painted in-ground pool proves irresistible.

I have lost track of how many she has so far rescued from her pool skimmer and carried off to a nearby pond. Some require a few hours in a shallow bowl of fresh water to revive from the pool chemicals before they can be released. I am having great fun checking my email to see the daily rescue rate.

