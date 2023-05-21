Erin O’Conner had a nice encounter with a hognose snake, actually finding both a juvenile and an adult fairly close together in Wilton. Named for their upturned snout, they are fascinating in their defense mechanisms.
When threatened, they first coil up and shake the tip of their tail in the leaves trying to convince you they are a rattlesnake. If that fails, they well and flatten their neck trying to be a cobra. If you persist, they will strike but without opening their mouth. If that fails, they flop over on their back to play dead, complete with the tongue sticking out. Roll it over upright and it will quickly flip back and resume playing dead.
