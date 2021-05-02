 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — May 2
0 comments

Sightings — May 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

Although it remains cold and wet, the natural processes of spring march on unabated. Don Polunci found this red fox kit just venturing out of its Essex County den.

There are bluebird hatchlings in one of our nest boxes and we have seen the first goslings, wood duck broods and eaglets. The deer have turned red, the weasels are nearly all brown and every time I vacuum the rug, I come up with enough Clyde hair to knit another dog.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News