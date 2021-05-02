Sightings — May 2

Although it remains cold and wet, the natural processes of spring march on unabated. Don Polunci found this red fox kit just venturing out of its Essex County den.

There are bluebird hatchlings in one of our nest boxes and we have seen the first goslings, wood duck broods and eaglets. The deer have turned red, the weasels are nearly all brown and every time I vacuum the rug, I come up with enough Clyde hair to knit another dog.