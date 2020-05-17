Sightings — May 17
Sightings — May 17

Sightings

Our unexpected cold weather and several inches of snow in mid-May caused some annoyance and cancelled some outdoor plans, but to the wildlife, it has to be business as usual. Brood-rearing cannot stop rain, snow or sleet.

Matt Lohret got this shot of a father robin enroute to a nest of hungry babies in the midst of the snow.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

