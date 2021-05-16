 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — May 16
0 comments

Sightings — May 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

I like wildflowers but I must admit I am not very good at finding any particular one and generally worse at trying to get the right name associated with it. Fortunately, I have friends who excel at both and one of the best is Jackie Donnelly.

One thing that impresses me most about her blog, Saratoga Woods and Waterways, is the number of rare and even endangered species she locates in some of our more heavily-used public lands. She recently found one of my favorites, the aptly-named Spring Beauty, in Moreau State Park.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News