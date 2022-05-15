Sightings — May 15

Baby owls of all varieties have begun to hatch out and become ravenous mouths for the parents to feed. As a result we are starting to see a bit more of the birds during daylight hours. Karen Lohret, herself no stranger to having to feed ravenous offspring, encountered this fellow as she walked through her woodlot recently.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Sunflowers are the subject of Bob Henke's outdoors column this week.