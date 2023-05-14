Rey Wells commented that my bees were not the only animals that liked dandelions. He proceeded to back that up with pictures of a deer and a woodchuck enjoying the slightly sweet dandelion blooms in his Greenwich backyard.
In his weekly outdoors column, Bob Henke looks at rabbits, songbirds and the cycle of life.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.