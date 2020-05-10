Sightings — May 10
Sightings — May 10

Sightings

Chuck Doty could not figure out why this little garter snake in his garden looked a bit “off.” Closer examination showed the sort of washed out color was because it was in the process of shedding its skin, which all snakes must do in order to be able to grow larger.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

