Sightings — May 1

Al Cormier sighted this unusual fellow walking around Salem and thought its pelage seemed more like the nearly all-white hog-nosed skunk of the southern United States. Looking at its head, I would say it is just our native striped skunk.

Striped skunks have a wide range of color patterns from nearly black to nearly white and fur buyers even have a group of category names for this. This particular fellow is a perfect example of a full-stripe skunk.

