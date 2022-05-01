 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — May 1

Sightings

Al Cormier sighted this unusual fellow walking around Salem and thought its pelage seemed more like the nearly all-white hog-nosed skunk of the southern United States. Looking at its head, I would say it is just our native striped skunk.

Striped skunks have a wide range of color patterns from nearly black to nearly white and fur buyers even have a group of category names for this. This particular fellow is a perfect example of a full-stripe skunk.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

