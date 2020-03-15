Sightings — March 15

SIGHTINGS
You have free articles remaining.
Spring must be here. My Alaskan alders are producing pussy willows, the bees are gathering pollen from them, there was a whole kettle of turkey vultures circling Greenwich, and this nice bobcat that Ted Fusco photographed in Kingsbury appears to be moving about in the daytime advertising his availability. Thank you to Stacey for sending it in.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.