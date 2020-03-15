Sightings — March 15
0 comments

Sightings — March 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

SIGHTINGS

Spring must be here. My Alaskan alders are producing pussy willows, the bees are gathering pollen from them, there was a whole kettle of turkey vultures circling Greenwich, and this nice bobcat that Ted Fusco photographed in Kingsbury appears to be moving about in the daytime advertising his availability. Thank you to Stacey for sending it in.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News