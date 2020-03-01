Sightings — March 1

In spite of the blizzard warnings and flickering power as I write this, spring is coming. There are starting to be skunks hit in the road — amorous males still a bit loopy from the winter’s sleep and not as adept at avoiding motor vehicles.
We have seen the first turkey vulture, there are flickers and bluebirds at the feeders, the male chickadees are making their mating call, which makes many people report having heard a phoebe but not being able to see it. Phoebes are actually going to make it for three weeks to a month. The cock pheasants are growing their red facial discs and dramatic ears to impress the hens and there was a turkey gobbling in the woods yesterday. The woodpile is small but I think we have made it.
These hen pheasants were listening to a rooster doing his crowing and flapping display but they did not seem overly impressed as of yet. The same sound will bring them running from nearly a mile away in April.
