Sightings — March 8

Spring is really springing now. Huge mixed flocks of blackbirds have arrived, including everything from redwings to rusty, big flocks of geese are going overhead, way high and unwavering and the eagles are carrying sticks to their already mammoth nests.

The turkey vultures are back, there are woodchucks searching for the first green spikes in the fields and the skunk cabbage has burned holes in the weakening snow cover. Kevin Robinson has snowdrops in full bloom — always a great indicator that winter’s back has been broken.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

