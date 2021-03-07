Sightings — March 7

Tom Patterson had a visitor in his Saratoga back yard. This young barred owl spent a lot of time, probably surveilling the bird feeders for any rodent activity. Young raptors are typically quite hungry by this time of the winter and instances of owls hunting in daylight are not unusual.

Other sightings this week have been a kettle of broadwing hawks moving north, bluebirds, woods thrushes, hordes of siskins at area bird feeders, and finally, the most unmistakable harbinger of spring, Mike Dudley has begun to see roadkilled skunks. I always feel bad for these fellows having made it through the worst of winter only to groggily get smashed in the road while on mating forays. This morning there was a woodchuck on the top of County House Hill on Route 40. I think we may have made it through another winter, folks.