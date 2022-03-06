Sightings — March 6

The picture this week is a bit fuzzy but it is the best I have of a local celebrity. This hen merganser is on what is known as the County House Pond, just west of Route 40 about a mile and a half south of the Village of Argyle. The pond started out as a cellar hole left after my family, well before my time, moved the farm house down to its current location at Locust Grove using just several teams of horses but that is another story.

The merganser has been on the pond for the entire winter, causing no end of concern and comment. The general theme of the comment was that she must be hurt, unable to fly, and in need of capture. The actuality is she and a couple others landed in there to feed in early winter. The others took off but this hen stayed, most likely a strategy to escape her noisy adolescent brood. This was a miscalculation, for that night there was a cold snap and much of the pond froze over.

Mergansers are diving ducks and cannot take off straight up off he water, instead needing a long stretch, running along the surface of the water and flapping wildly to get above their stall speed so they can fly off. The merganser did not have a long enough runway to get airborne. She remained all winter in the small open area, feeding well on small panfish in the pond, waiting for a thaw.

I took this picture last week, went back for a better one the day after and found the pond had thawed enough for her to make her escape. So we say goodbye and make due with a less than stellar photo.

