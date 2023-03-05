Several people have contacted me about how to identify skunk tracks. In each instance, when I said four prints in a line, a gap, four prints in a line, there was a bit of disbelief expressed. Everyone asked how in the world could they make tracks like that.
Coincidentally, Susan Andrews had this young fellow crossing her porch in the midst of a fresh snow, so you can see for yourself.
