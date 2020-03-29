Sightings — March 29
0 comments

Sightings — March 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

SIGHTINGS

These two were having a great squirrel fight until the hawk came and solved the conflict decisively. It had a hard time staying airborne with its heavy catch while the luckier squirrel hid behind a tree trunk for a very long time. Sorry for the poor quality picture but the action was too great not to share.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
1
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News