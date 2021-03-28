Sightings — March 28

I have seen a number of leucistic (white) squirrels, redtail hawks and even rabbits, but I have never seen a leucistic robin. Peter Benoit, on the other hand, has not only seen one but got a great picture of it in South Glens Falls recently. Since this bird has survived to migrate twice, perhaps it will be successful mating and we will see more of them in the next few generations.
