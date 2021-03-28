 Skip to main content
Sightings — March 28
I have seen a number of leucistic (white) squirrels, redtail hawks and even rabbits, but I have never seen a leucistic robin. Peter Benoit, on the other hand, has not only seen one but got a great picture of it in South Glens Falls recently. Since this bird has survived to migrate twice, perhaps it will be successful mating and we will see more of them in the next few generations.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

