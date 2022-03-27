 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — March 27

Sightings

During our last big snowstorm, Don Polunci found this Cooper’s hawk waiting out the bad weather in his backyard. Cooper’s hawks are accipiters, i.e., bird-eating hawks. Note the long tail and short broad wings for acceleration and maneuvering.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

