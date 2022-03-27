Sightings — March 27

During our last big snowstorm, Don Polunci found this Cooper’s hawk waiting out the bad weather in his backyard. Cooper’s hawks are accipiters, i.e., bird-eating hawks. Note the long tail and short broad wings for acceleration and maneuvering.

