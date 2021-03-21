 Skip to main content
Sightings — March 21
Sightings — March 21

Sightings

Spring is springing. I took the plow off the Jeep and, although there was an immediate snow squall, we have had no plowable snowfall since. The turkey vultures are back, the skunk cabbage are blossoming, the sap is running, the blackbird flocks are stopping at the feeders, the deer are dropping big tufts of hair all over the woods, the woodchucks are moving to their summer burrows and the big groups of migratory geese are moving north.

As I write this, I can hear flock after flock of both Canada and snow geese winging high overhead in the dark. Occasionally, one of these big flocks will stop in our area for a day’s rest. I am always impressed by the sheer numbers in these flocks.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

