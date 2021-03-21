Sightings — March 21

Spring is springing. I took the plow off the Jeep and, although there was an immediate snow squall, we have had no plowable snowfall since. The turkey vultures are back, the skunk cabbage are blossoming, the sap is running, the blackbird flocks are stopping at the feeders, the deer are dropping big tufts of hair all over the woods, the woodchucks are moving to their summer burrows and the big groups of migratory geese are moving north.