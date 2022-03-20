Sightings — March 20

For those who were concerned about the merganser on the County House Pond, Tom Wolski got a great shot of a merganser taking flight, which perfectly demonstrates why the ice had to melt a bit before our friend could leave the small pond.

Other sightings abound as well this week. Both types of vultures are back, along with herons, woodcock, wood ducks and all sorts of passerines. There have been garter snake mating balls, the beginnings of amphibian migrations to vernal ponds, along with woodchuck and bear sightings. I believe we have actually made it to spring again.

