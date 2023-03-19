Mink are generally quite secretive, much like the rest of their mustelid kin. However, once in a while you get lucky and see one during daylight hours. Ed Burke got this nice shot of a mink in Saratoga on his trail camera.

Mink are small, about a quarter the size of a house cat, and generally present a thin, snaky appearance. This one is a bit of an exception to that image. Her thick appearance indicates she is pregnant and it is almost time for her kits to be born, an event that typically happens between early April and mid-May.