Mink are generally quite secretive, much like the rest of their mustelid kin. However, once in a while you get lucky and see one during daylight hours. Ed Burke got this nice shot of a mink in Saratoga on his trail camera.
Mink are small, about a quarter the size of a house cat, and generally present a thin, snaky appearance. This one is a bit of an exception to that image. Her thick appearance indicates she is pregnant and it is almost time for her kits to be born, an event that typically happens between early April and mid-May.
I just took a big bag of returnable bottles to the Boy Scout bin. I always try to support scouting whenever possible. We are lucky to still ha…
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.