Sightings — March 14

I think we have made it through another winter. Bluebirds, red-wing black birds, turkey vultures, meadow larks, broadwing hawks, woodchuck, skunks and a number of the springtime plants have reappeared. Large vees of geese are heading north, high in the air and HTM. The ice is pulling away from the edges of the small vernal ponds so it should not be long before the wood frogs begin their quacking chorus.

As another unmistakable harbinger of spring, Bob Henke took the snowplow off the Jeep. This usually generates hate and discontent because it tends to cause an immediate snowstorm, but maybe not this year. One thing you cannot dislike is the appearance of snowdrops, one of the first plants to blossom after winter. Thanks to Kevin Robinson for sharing his snowdrop photo.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

