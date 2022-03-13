Sightings — March 13

Dan Callahan wrote about hearing geese going overhead at night and I have been hearing them as well. Great flocks, way high, and HTM to the north. Dan called them “Canadian geese.”
I would have probably corrected him to say “Canada geese” except for the fact I was hearing the shorter, more nasal call of snow geese. The communication call of the Canada goose is longer, almost a two syllable sound. Migrating snows sound much like a pack of hounds. We often hear snow geese migrating overhead at night, but only on a few fortunate years do the big flocks stop for a rest in our area.
I was, therefore, happy to begin to get calls about a huge flock of snows in the Fort Miller area. My excitement diminished somewhat when I put the glass on them and found the huge flocks (there were three when I went by) to be gulls of several species. Large flocks of migrating gulls is a fairly recent phenomenon for this area and I was somewhat surprised to find them settled alongside flocks of Canadas just like snow geese might. I did not have the camera so a cell phone picture will have to do this week.
