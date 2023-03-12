Many birds shed their flamboyant feathers of mating season in exchange for a bit less conspicuous garb for migration. Some individuals take a bit longer and, like this male red-wing blackbird, still have them when they arrive at the breeding grounds. However, by the time the mating competitions get really underway, he will be back to the sharp black and red battle dress.
