Sightings

It was a strange sight. The Battenkill River in Greenwich was quite high, muddy, and running fast. All manner of debris was going downstream, except for this small bunch of cattails moving steadily upstream against the current. It took close scrutiny to discern the sleek brown head in the middle of the wad.

A muskrat was bringing home the cattail to line the inside of its den for the comfort of its 4 to 12 babies. It seems to make several such trips first thing in the morning and will likely continue until the nest is satisfactory.

