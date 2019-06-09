It was a strange sight. The Battenkill River in Greenwich was quite high, muddy, and running fast. All manner of debris was going downstream, except for this small bunch of cattails moving steadily upstream against the current. It took close scrutiny to discern the sleek brown head in the middle of the wad.
A muskrat was bringing home the cattail to line the inside of its den for the comfort of its 4 to 12 babies. It seems to make several such trips first thing in the morning and will likely continue until the nest is satisfactory.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.