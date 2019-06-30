Sueann Derby reports that her husband has cared for bluebird nest boxes in their yard and other places in Quaker Springs and Victory Mills since 1982. Last year, he noticed one nest held white eggs instead of the usual blue. This year in the same area there are two nests containing white eggs.
Egg shell color is put on last in the internal production process and about 5% of female bluebirds lack the gene to impart the blue, leaving the eggs a clean white. Since female fledglings tend to return to their natal area to breed, the white-egg layers seem to cluster. Perhaps there will be more next year.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
