{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

Kevin Robinson got this nice shot of a bird that is quite common but not often seen — the black-crowned night heron. This particular one is a great demonstration of the need to look carefully when identifying wildlife. In this case, the dark black mantle slash across the bird’s back is nothing more than a well-defined shadow from an overhead branch.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments