Sightings

The larger numbers of migrant songbirds this year has led to sightings of indigo buntings all over the area. Some report having several on their feeders at the same time.

Alison Winter reports almost everything I have featured in the columns lately, all at her backyard feeder in Argyle, from rose-breasted grosbeaks to orioles to indigo buntings. This bright blue male is still coming as of this week.

