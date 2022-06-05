Sightings — June 5

The fabulous flying agility of the eastern phoebe relies in large measure on the huge control surface provided by their long wide tails. The fledgling in our backyard has a lot of tail growing to do before he begins catching bugs on his own.

Phoebes have increased their populations well over prehistoric numbers because human buildings and structures provide excellent nesting areas. They are also a well-studied species beginning in 1804 when an eastern phoebe was the first wild bird to be banded for study. John James Audubon banded phoebes to determine if they were the same birds returning year after year.

