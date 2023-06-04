Many things are happening this week. People are seeing foxes, bobcats and coyotes hunting in the fields during daylight — all scrambling to feed growing litters. The peregrine and eagle nests all have hatchlings.

There are goslings everywhere and the snapping turtles have just begun to cross roads on their way to nesting sites. This is quite late; usually turtle night is the first rainy evening after the full moon in May. Perhaps they are aiming for right after tonight’s full moon. People are also seeing a large number of red efts and spotted salamanders. Ed Burke saw this little guy on the trail up to Thunder Mountain in Greenwich.