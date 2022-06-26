Sightings — June 26

The hickory pouch gall is one of about a dozen different galls that infect hickory trees. This one houses the larvae of a small aphid. By mid-summer, the larvae reaches its adult form and leaves the gall. These aphids overwinter as eggs, often laid in the crevices within an old gall.
Bob Henke answers questions in his weekly outdoors column.
