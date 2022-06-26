 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — June 26

Sightings

The hickory pouch gall is one of about a dozen different galls that infect hickory trees. This one houses the larvae of a small aphid. By mid-summer, the larvae reaches its adult form and leaves the gall. These aphids overwinter as eggs, often laid in the crevices within an old gall.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

