Sightings — June 20
Sightings — June 20

Sightings

In keeping with our “blonde” theme for the past couple of Sightings, Peter Benoit found this oddly colored fellow in Newcomb. Originally thought to be a bronze frog (which is a southern subspecies of the green frog), it was ultimately determined to be just a color variation of the wood frog, a common northern species.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

