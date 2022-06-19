Sightings — June 19

Mississippi kites breed in the southern and central United States. Behaviorally, somewhere between raptor and flycatcher, they feed on medium-sized and large insects — such as beetles, leafhoppers and grasshoppers — along with a variety of frogs, toads, lizards, turtles, snakes, small birds, terrestrial mammals and even bats.

They are seldom seen in New York. There was a breeding pair verified several years ago in Sterling Forest State Park, a location that attracts birders in great numbers already because it is the last downstate breeding stronghold for golden-winged warblers. It is as if the kites chose the spot in order to be discovered by birders.

Don Polunci took these photos in Clifton Park, where there is another, more secretive nesting pair.

