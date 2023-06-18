We have a couple of families of orioles living on the property. This is a good thing.
It is a bird I remember from my childhood, and they have been somewhat more rare, after all the big elm trees that were their favored nest sites all died and fell down. I also like them because the bird folks have had most acrimonious and strident arguments about what to call it. It started out as the Baltimore oriole, the state bird of Maryland. Then they began to argue about whether it was distinct from the Bullock’s oriole and another faction changed the name of both to the northern oriole.
Now, with DNA studies, we are back to Baltimore. Dave O’Brien in Hampton has great luck attracting them to a feeder. I have zero success at that so, to make me mad, he sends a continual stream of oriole feeder pictures. Here a couple of males are having a bit of a territorial tiff.
People are also reading…
In his weekly outdoors column, Bob Henke compares the traveling habits of ants and coyotes.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.