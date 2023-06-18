It is a bird I remember from my childhood, and they have been somewhat more rare, after all the big elm trees that were their favored nest sites all died and fell down. I also like them because the bird folks have had most acrimonious and strident arguments about what to call it. It started out as the Baltimore oriole, the state bird of Maryland. Then they began to argue about whether it was distinct from the Bullock’s oriole and another faction changed the name of both to the northern oriole.