Sightings — June 14

This little fellow crashed into a window. He was pretty shocky and shivering, so I warmed him in my hands until the snapped out of his funk and could fly off. He is a white-throated sparrow. I wonder about the folks doing the bird names. I would have for sure named it the “yellow-eyebrowed sparrow.”
