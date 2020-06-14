Sightings — June 14
Sightings — June 14

Sightings

This little fellow crashed into a window. He was pretty shocky and shivering, so I warmed him in my hands until the snapped out of his funk and could fly off. He is a white-throated sparrow. I wonder about the folks doing the bird names. I would have for sure named it the “yellow-eyebrowed sparrow.”

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

