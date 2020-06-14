Sightings — June 14

My friend Dawn is having a great deal of difficulty with beavers, and this beaver in particular. This guy here, and his extended family, keeps creating a huge impoundment. Since this is on fairly high ground, when the dam inevitably fails, the destruction below is dramatic, including some roads.

I find it interesting that, in the course of my life, our state animal has gone from being nearly extirpated to existing in such numbers that they have become the No. 1 nuisance animal in the state, annually causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.