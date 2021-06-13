 Skip to main content
Sightings — June 13
Sightings — June 13

Sightings

In keeping with the “Parade of Blondes” we are having in Sightings, Andy Mahan spotted this light-phase woodchuck in Queensbury. With woodchucks, the lighter colored individuals seem to do better than dark ones, probably because heat is such a threat to woodchucks.

A furbearer with a year-round undercoat, they are very happy at 50 degrees underground. They can only take a few minutes out eating before they become hyperthermic and have to escape back underground to cool off. The darker coat limits this time outside even more.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

