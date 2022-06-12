Sightings — June 12

Bear sightings have been up in the lower half of Washington County with quite a few adolescents spending their first summer without their mother and questing around for a good territory. Some of these animals, particularly the young males, have become quite brazen since the state outlawed bear hunting with hounds.

In addition to garbage, garden, barn and beehive raids, they are just not particularly shy around human habitations in general. Melissa Buckley photographed this young fellow in Cambridge, strolling down their driveway, only about 20 feet from the family.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

