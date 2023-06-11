For some reason, the snapping turtles are late this year. They typically begin nesting in earnest on the first rainy night after the full moon in May. This year, they have apparently waited for the full moon right at the end of May and beginning of June. We have about a week of intense road crossing so be alert.
Tom Rogers spotted this beauty in his field along Chamberlain Mills Road in Hebron.
In his weekly outdoors column, Bob Henke writes about vultures.
