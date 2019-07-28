{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

This is the time of year there are lots of good sightings generated because the young of the year are starting to be out and about on their own. This juvenile, full-stripe skunk was adroitly catching grasshoppers on the roadside mower strips along Cary Road in Fort Edward.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments