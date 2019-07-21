In spite of the strange rain pattern, summer is progressing and the photoperiod (hours of sunlight during the day) is telling wildlife to do certain things. The swallows are already gathering on the wires for a leisurely glide to the south.
The buck deer are beginning to invest huge amounts of energy in growing antlers. These formidable weapons, in their early stages, are encased in a type of skin, richly supplied with blood vessels, called velvet. Rey Wells caught this pair of young bucks showing off their newly-emerging headgear on North Road in Greenwich.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
