Sightings

There are a lot of late goslings this year. The high water wiped out many of the first nests. This brood, although larger than most second nestings with seven goslings, is under a double black cloud because the gander is missing.

Fearless in their defense of the nest and goslings, males are often the first to go in the face of a truly committed predator. Now the goose has to look out for the brood alone and they have to face all the problems of a late hatching date. Good luck to the magnificent seven.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

